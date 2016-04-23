2016 NFL Draft Preview: CBs

MACKENSIE ALEXANDER**

Alexander, 5-10, 192, took a redshirt in 2013 because of a groin injury, and then over his next two seasons at Clemson he started all 27 games, and he contributed 45 tackles and 11 passes defensed, but he had no interceptions. None. Alexander will enter the NFL without a lot of college playing experience, and his inexperience often manifested itself in the kind of inconsistency that drives NFL coaches crazy. Alexander can look vulnerable to quick receivers off the line of scrimmage, but then he would show himself to be consistent in man-coverage. Alexander's confidence sometimes crosses over into cockiness, and he's going to have to learn how to make that a positive for him instead of a negative for his team.

ARTIE BURNS

Burns, 6-0, 193, was somewhat Rod Woodson-like in college, because he was accomplished as both a cornerback on the football team and as a hurdler on the track team. Burns won All-America and All-Conference honors as a hurdler while simultaneously becoming one of the top cornerbacks in the ACC. Burns was a backup as a freshman in 2013, but he started 23 of 25 games the next two seasons while finishing with six interceptions (all in 2015) and 11 passes defensed over that span. Burns' six interceptions in 2015 were the most by a Hurricanes player since Sean Taylor had 10 in 2003. Burns is a special athlete, and he left Miami as one of the top 60-meter hurdlers in the NCAA, and he has fine balls skills as a defensive back, to the point of being able to bait quarterbacks into bad throws he then intercepts. But Burns also is raw and undisciplined, a guy flagged for four pass interference penalties and two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Burns' game video is often average, and he relies on talent instead of technique, which will get him into trouble in the NFL. But NFL teams often draft on physical skills at the cornerback spot and depend upon coaching to file off the rough edges, and Burns has length, speed, ball skills, and a potential that wasn't necessarily realized because of a full track schedule every spring.

WILLIAM JACKSON III

Jackson, 6-0, 189, started at Trinity Valley Junior College and became a full-time starter by the end of his first year with the Houston Cougars in 2013. He had two interceptions and 10 passes defensed, but then he sprained an MCL late in that season. Over the next two seasons, Jackson started 23 of 26 games and finished 2014-15 with seven interceptions and 33 passes defensed. Jackson allowed just 40 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed over last two years, but he also committed seven penalties for 73 yards. Cornerbacks with length who can run (Jackson ran a 4.37 at the Combine) and play the football (he led the nation with 23 passes defensed in 2015) are usually in high demand.