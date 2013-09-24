2013 Fashion Show Announced: "Steelers Nation: Black & Gold Style"

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced this year's annual fashion show, Steelers Nation: Black & Gold Style.

The annual fashion show and top charitable fundraiser will take place on Friday, October 11, at 6 p.m. in the East Club at Heinz Field. The fashion show is presented by American Eagle Outfitters, Nike and UPMC/UPMC Health Plan.

Greta and Art Rooney II along with Kiya and Mike Tomlin will again serve as event chairs. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and linebacker Lawrence Timmons were named honorary co-captains of the event.

Steelers players and their families will be modeling fashions by Kiya Tomlin, Michael Kors and Robert Graham, along with Tuxedo Junction providing tuxedos for the Steelers rookies. Nordstrom will be providing looks for all players' wives throughout the show.