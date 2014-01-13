13 plays that shaped '13 season

It didn't end as intended but it was still a season to remember.

Following are 13 plays that shaped the Steelers' 2013 campaign:

Sept. 8 vs. TEN; 1st quarter; 2-0 Steelers; 2nd-and-6 from the Titans' 21

RB Isaac Redman lost 2 yards and G David DeCastro's attempted cut-block inadvertently took out C Maurkice Pouncey (knee). After spending the offseason installing and practicing their new outside-zone blocking scheme, the Steelers had to resort to Plan B after eight offensive snaps on the way to a 16-9 setback.

Sept. 16 at CIN; 1st quarter; 3-0 Steelers; 2nd-and-8 from the 50

QB Ben Roethlisberger hit TE David Paulson for 34 yards but Paulson fumbled while being tackled, the Bengals recovered at the Cincinnati 13 and the chance to take a two-score lead on the road evaporated. The Bengals scored five plays later on the way to a 20-10 win that provided a glaring example of how early-season turnovers hurt the Steelers.

Sept. 29 at MIN (London); 4th quarter, 34-27 Vikings; 3rd-and-goal from the Vikings' 6

Six yards from overtime after having trailed 34-17 in the third quarter, but the Steelers' inability to protect Roethlisberger cost them again, this final time in a sack/fumble that ended the game.