Young players, no penalty and a big mouth

This version of Coordinators' Corner will give you a sneak peak of what to expect each week, but this just touches the surface. Read what they have to say, but take my advice, tune in every Thursday at 12 noon for the full interviews or check back here later in the day for the archived versions. It will be worth your time.

In the meantime, here is just a taste of what you will hear.

Young guns: Offensive coordinator Todd Haley liked what he saw from some of the Steelers' young players against the Redskins, including wide receiver Eli Rogers and tight end Jesse James.

"I thought that was a big game for them, those young guys we're counting on to step up," said Haley. "Eli played a bunch of snaps. Really did a lot of good things. Everything wasn't perfect, but I thought it was a very good start. Jesse did a good job for the most part in the run game. Made some plays in the pass game, some tough catch-be-hit plays. I thought he made some important plays for us. Both of them did."

Not so fast: Rookie Artie Burns was hit with an offside penalty in the first quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Redskins' kicker Dustin Hopkins, a penalty that was declined. But according to special teams coordinator Danny Smith, Burns did nothing wrong.

"He wasn't offside. We looked at the film," said Smith. "We told the official what was going to happen. You try to help situations, scenarios. Without too much information, I approached them about that, went through everything with them. I looked at the film, looked at the tape with the players, and they were shocked. He was not offside."

Keep on talking: Defensive coordinator Keith Butler has told his players that the best defenses are ones that are always talking, always communicating and safety Robert Golden fits right into that mold.