'You sign up for that'

The task confronting Porter, should the Steelers opt to play it that way, is one with which Austin has been familiar for quite some time.

"I happened to be at Detroit when Minnesota drafted him," on the fifth round out of Maryland in 2015, Austin recalled. "You know he wasn't a high draft pick, but boy, he jumped on the scene like nobody's business. And you could tell right away he could run routes, he could catch the ball, he was super competitive.

"We have our work cut out for us because it's not like he runs routes from one position. He's all over the field, he knows how to get open, he knows when he needs to break a route off. We've got our work cut out for us there."

Diggs was used extensively in the slot on both sides of the ball in the Bills' regular-season finale at Miami. He also lined up wide-left, wide-right, was sent into motion with regularity and even lined up in the backfield (Diggs had one carry for 5 yards this season).

But Austin isn't concerned about the Bills keeping Diggs away from Porter by lining Diggs up in the slot as often as possible, in the event the Steelers opt to have Porter consistently follow Diggs.