Butler doesn't either, other than to live with and try to make the best of what for defenders has become a disturbing trend, the allowing of offensive tackles to begin retreating into their pass-protection sets ahead of the snap.

"They're not gonna call things like that," Butler said today. "I wish they would. If it's obvious they will call it but if it's not obvious they're not.

"They're trying to get the jump. This is an offensive league. If you look at what's happened over the years, how far can you block downfield? Well, it seems like it's getting more and more every year. We can't do anything about that. The referees have gotta decide whether they're off or on and they're right, automatically right, so there's nothing we can do about it."

Former NFL referee and current CBS officiating analyst Gene Steratore maintains Watt has a point.

"He's right, it's being abused," Steratore said on Tuesday morning during his weekly appearance on WDVE-FM. "A flinch is a flinch. He's legitimate in that observation.

"The tackles and interior line are getting a jump. I saw that throughout the league last week, at least half a dozen of them. That's a valid point. They are getting a jump."

It was perceived as obvious by Watt on Monday night.

"I try to let the officials know," he said. "That's really all I can do."

Added Butler: "If you're an outside edge rusher you don't wanna see that mess, you think it's unfair. There are a lot of things that go on offensively that I think are unfair but I keep my mouth shut about it because it's the way the league is. That's the way it's gonna be.

"We gotta play within the rules. If they keep jumping they'll call 'em, they'll call 'em. We gotta count on them to call 'em."

Head coach Mike Tomlin is more philosophical about than frustrated by such developments, and suggested Watt adopted a similar approach.

"'Don't seek comfort' would be my advice to him, and control what he can control," Tomlin said Tuesday. "He plays left outside linebacker for us and plays at an extreme high level. That would be my suggestion to him.