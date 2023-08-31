YinzChat set to kick off '23 season

The NFL season is here and that signals the start of the YinzChat Regular Season Challenge.

YinzChat, presented by UniBet, is the Steelers official Group Chat and Pick'em game built for Steelers Nation played exclusively on the Steelers Mobile App.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, and each day throughout the regular season, fans have the opportunity to answer daily Steelers trivia questions to earn points. Things heat up on game day when fans can answer Steelers predictive questions with the opportunity to earn points.

YinzChat allows fans to answer Steelers related trivia during the offseason and show off your Black & Gold knowledge with YinzChat.

The daily questions will feature current and past trivia questions, covering everything black and gold, as well as opponent related questions.

On game day it will be a new twist, where you can answer questions along the lines of how many yards rushing the Steelers will have and who will have more sacks.

New this year, earn double points where you answer all the days questions correctly.

There will be a weekly prize awarded, which includes an autographed item and a $100 Steelers Pro Shop gift card. And the grand prize for whoever has the most points for the entire season is a trip to the 2024 NFL Draft.

And don't forget, YinzChat isn't limited to the regular season. There are year-round challenges which include the NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL Draft, schedule release, Steelers Hall of Honor reveal and the preseason.

It's easy to play YinzChat. All you have to do is download the Steelers Official Mobile App and tap on the YinzChat card located on the home screen or tap 'YinzChat' in the 'More' menu. Create a profile and play! All you have to do is answer the questions on a daily basis and you will have a chance to win great prizes if you are in the public group.

Download the app here: Apple Store | Google Play

Fans have the option to start a private group and play against friends and family or join the new YinzChat public group to see how you stack up against Steelers Nation.