YinzChat '22 season set to kickoff

Sep 03, 2022 at 04:30 PM

The Steelers regular season opener is almost upon us. But before the black and gold take the field, Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, presented by Unibet, the team's official pick 'em game – for a chance to win great prizes!

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, and each day throughout the course of the regular season, fans have the opportunity to answer daily Steelers trivia questions to earn points. Things pick up on game day when fans can answer Steelers predictive questions, also with the opportunity to earn points.

Each week, a winner is crowned, with the top point-getter receiving great prizes, including autographed items and discounts on Steelers Pro Shop items.

You won't want to miss a chance to win the Week 1 prize - an autographed T.J. Watt jersey!

The fan earning the most points over the course of the regular season wins a VIP trip to the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's easy to play YinzChat. All you have to do is download the Steelers Official Mobile App and tap on the YinzChat card located on the home screen or tap 'YinzChat' in the 'More' menu. Create a profile and play! All you have to do is answer the questions on a daily basis and you will have a chance to win great prizes if you are in the public group.

Download the app here: Apple Store | Google Play

Fans have the option to start a private group and play against friends and family or join the new YinzChat public group to see how you stack up against Steelers Nation.

It all begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6, so brush up on your trivia and be ready!

* You can follow the Steelers on Twitter at @YinzChat for updates and more information throughout the season.

