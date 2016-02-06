Woodson wins Art Rooney Sr. Award

Oakland Raiders safety Charles Woodson was selected as the winner of the NFL's Art Rooney Sr. Award, presented to a player for his outstanding sportsmanship on the field. This is the second season for the award.

Woodson, one of the most respected players in the league, won the award named after Steelers' founder Art Rooney Sr.

"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history. It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Each team nominated one player, and eight finalists were selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg, and Leonard Wheeler. The final vote was part of the 2016 Pro Bowl ballot voted on by players league-wide.

Woodson was announced as the winner at the "5th Annual NFL Awards." Woodson received a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of his choice, and also received "The Art Rooney Trophy," which represents the role that sportsmanship plays in the game and that those who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field are role models for other players.