Woods is Digest Player of Week

AL WOODS

Defensive End

The competition for roster spots among the defensive linemen not named Keisel, Hood, McLendon, and Heyward was expected to be fierce, and Al Woods took advantage of the first opportunity to cast himself in the thick of that. Playing both end and nose tackle, Woods led the team with nine tackles – highly unusual for a defensive lineman in a 3-4 – which included two tackles for loss in the running game, to go along with one sack and a pressure.

Woods is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.