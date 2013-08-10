training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Woods is Digest Player of Week

Aug 10, 2013 at 04:23 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

AL WOODS
Defensive End

The competition for roster spots among the defensive linemen not named Keisel, Hood, McLendon, and Heyward was expected to be fierce, and Al Woods took advantage of the first opportunity to cast himself in the thick of that. Playing both end and nose tackle, Woods led the team with nine tackles – highly unusual for a defensive lineman in a 3-4 – which included two tackles for loss in the running game, to go along with one sack and a pressure.

Woods is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were OLB Adrian Robinson, who had three tackles and recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone for the Steelers' only touchdown; RB LaRod Stephens-Howling, who had 40 yards rushing on seven carries in the first half; ILB Marshall McFadden, who had five tackles and a pressure on defense, plus a tackle on special teams; ILB Brian Rolle, who had four tackles, plus a sack, two pressures, and a pass defensed; and ILB Vince Williams, who had three tackles, including one for loss, plus a sack and a pressure.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

