training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Woods embraces position flexibility

Aug 15, 2013 at 06:55 AM

Position flexibility. It's something that is talked about constantly in football. And while it can sound a bit cliché, it's a way of life if you are going to make it as a backup in today's NFL.

With roster spots at a premium, more and more players need to show they are capable of being able to step in not just at one position, but most times two or even three spots.

Al Woods understands that. He worked at nose tackle and defensive end throughout camp, playing left end in the Steelers preseason loss to the Giants. When the team returned to practice at St. Vincent College on Monday, it was back to nose tackle for him.

"He is a big-body guy that is performing well, and we want him to add value to his cause and ours by showing position flexibility," said Coach Mike Tomlin.

Woods knows where he plays could keep changing. He doesn't mind not having a defined position right now. As a matter of fact, he embraces it.

"I am whatever they tell me to play," said Woods. "I am going to do it 100 miles an hour and hope for the best."

Woods started off strong with a team-high nine tackles, two for a loss, and a sack against the Giants.

"It was nice, but I have some things to work on," said Woods. "I just have to keep getting better every day. I have to play better technique and try to play it to the best of my ability.

"I wanted to go out there and do what I could for my team and just be in my gap at the time I was supposed to be there. I think that's what I did. I went out there and played for the guy next to me and tried to not let them down. I wanted to go out there and play with my heart, passion and do what I need to do."

That passion has been growing since Woods came into the league as the New Orleans Saints fourth-round draft pick in 2010. He was waived before the start of the regular season, and signed to the Steelers practice squad within days. The team liked the potential they saw in him, but lost him when he was signed off the practice squad by Tampa Bay the same season. The Bucs released Woods at the start of the 2011 season, and he was signed by Seattle the next day. Seattle waived him in November, 2011, and the Steelers pounced, claiming him off waivers.

Woods saw action in 12 games last season, on special teams and on the defensive line, recording one tackle. He is hoping this is the year that he is able to make an impact on the defense, and knows he has to be ready to step in at a moment's notice if one of the starters goes down.

"When they call my number, I want to be ready," said Woods. "If Coach (John) Mitchell tells me to go into the game I don't want it to be a drop off from Brett (Keisel), Ziggy (Hood) or Steve (McLendon). I just want to be the guy when coach calls my name there is no drop off.

"I want to be where the guys in front of me are. I want to keep pushing so I can close the gap so I can be just as good as Brett, Ziggy and Steve. Every day I have a question for one of them, how they see things, and try to get in their heads as much as possible. The more I can learn from them, the better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Tomlin on Bush, O-line, heat, Leal

'He's competing, he's making some plays, and I'm excited about him answering some of those questions'

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 20

If Warren is to win a spot on the 53-man roster, he better not fumble in preseason games anymore

news

Practice report: Aug. 18

During the final padded practice at SVC, everyone held their breath when Cam limped to the bench

news

Practice report: Aug. 17

So far, this week has been, and may continue to be, a home run for Kenny Pickett

news

Practice report: Aug. 16

During Tuesday's session, Harvin stretched his leg with 6 punts that traveled 60-plus yards

news

Weidl understands what it takes

'It means a little bit more when you're from the area and you work for this team'

news

Practice report: Aug. 15

This time, Maulet's interception helped the defense dominate the period devoted to two-minute

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Labriola on the win over Seattle

Trubisky (left) and Pickett, plus Rudolph all play well to leave QB competition with no clear winner

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

news

Tomlin on picking a QB, dominant 'D'

'It's a decision to be made by them and their play'

Advertising