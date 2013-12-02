Woodley: "The opportunity is still there"

It's not an easy task, but one Steelers players know isn't impossible. With four games remaining on the schedule, and a 5-7 record, there is little to no margin for error if the team is going to make it to postseason play.

"There is still a possibility to be in the hunt," said safety Will Allen. "You never know what will happen with other teams, but we have to control what we can control these last four games and that is Miami coming up next. We just have to focus on Miami and get some more momentum going.

The Steelers loss to the Ravens has them as the ninth seed in the AFC right now, with the remaining schedule including Miami, Cincinnati, Green Bay and Cleveland.

"Winning out is the only way to go in any scenario," said special teams ace Antwon Blake. "We have to work our hardest and see how it all plays out in the end. Everyone just needs to continue to be the professional they are, come to work ready to go, prepare and we do that every week and I see us continuing to do that."

While the team must focus solely on winning those four games, beginning this week against the Miami Dolphins, who at 6-6 sit a game ahead of them, they are going to need some help along the way.

"We have to finish these next four games strong," said linebacker LaMarr Woodley. "That is all we can control, these next four games and taking them one game at a time. We understand we put ourselves in this situation. We have an opportunity to still get out of the situation. It's up to us and how we finish out right now.