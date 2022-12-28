Witherspoon returns to practice

Dec 28, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Dec. 3 after dealing with a hamstring injury for a good portion of the season.

Witherspoon has played in only four games this season, starting all four. He has 20 tackles, including 17 solo stops, two passes defensed and one interception this season.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the season.

