Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Dec. 3 after dealing with a hamstring injury for a good portion of the season.

Witherspoon has played in only four games this season, starting all four. He has 20 tackles, including 17 solo stops, two passes defensed and one interception this season.