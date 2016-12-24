Win and they're in

And here it is, plain and simple. If the Steelers defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day they win the AFC North and secure a playoff berth.

Now, as we all know, there is nothing simple about that. It's going to be a classic, AFC North battle between two teams that are fighting for their playoff lives. But a Steelers win would put them at 10-5, and drop the Ravens to 8-7, with one game remaining in the season.

There are other scenarios that could come in to play, but right now the straightest path is defeating the Ravens at Heinz Field on Christmas Day.

The Steelers (9-5) are in first place in the AFC North coming off a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are right on the Steelers tail at 8-6, after holding on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the season were to end today, which we know it doesn't, the Steelers would win the AFC North. But there is still a lot of football to be played.

Here is a breakdown of the standings, with the remaining schedules for each team in the playoff race, and the playoff picture as of Dec. 24.

Division Leaders

AFC East - New England Patriots: 13-2 – at Miami (10-5)

AFC West - Oakland Raiders: 12-3 – at Denver (8-6)

AFC North - Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-5 – Baltimore (8-6), Cleveland (1-14)

AFC South - Houston Texans: 9-6 – at Tennessee (8-7)

Wild Card Race

Kansas City Chiefs: 10-4 –Denver (8-6), at San Diego (5-10)

Miami Dolphins: 10-5 – at Buffalo (7-8), New England (13-2)