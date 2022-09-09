Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Bengals

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT

January 10th, 2016: Steelers 18, Bengals 16

The Bengals didn't have their starting quarterback, Andy Dalton, for this playoff game, but they had been to the playoffs in five of the previous six years. Cincinnati was a very talented football team. AJ McCarron started this Wild Card matchup in Cincinnati and after a Ben Roethlisberger shoulder injury, the Steelers had to turn to Landry Jones during this game. Jones' first pass was intercepted by Vontaze Burfict. That interception gave the Bengals the ball with 1:36 to play with a 16-15 lead and the ball at its own 26-yard line. But Ryan Shazier stripped the ball from Jeremy Hill, the Steelers recovered, and Roethlisberger returned into the game. After moving the team down the field, a 15-yard Burfict penalty put the Steelers in field goal range to win the game. But then, Adam Jones was called for his own 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty and the ball was moved to the 17-yard line. Chris Boswell sealed the deal and the Steelers moved onto the next round of the playoffs in Denver.