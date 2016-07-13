Williams: 'That was the norm'

The Steelers are set to embark on training camp at Saint Vincent College, a time some players love, and others dread. But it's a must, and for the Steelers it's something they will be doing for the 51st time at Saint Vincent College. Several former players shared their take on what training camp was like for them at Saint Vincent College, and for the most part they are happy they don't have to go back. Up until the start of training camp we will be bringing you their fun stories and thoughts.