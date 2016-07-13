training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Williams: 'That was the norm'

Jul 13, 2016 at 06:02 AM

The Steelers are set to embark on training camp at Saint Vincent College, a time some players love, and others dread. But it's a must, and for the Steelers it's something they will be doing for the 51st time at Saint Vincent College. Several former players shared their take on what training camp was like for them at Saint Vincent College, and for the most part they are happy they don't have to go back. Up until the start of training camp we will be bringing you their fun stories and thoughts.

Gerald Williams, NT, 1986-94**
"Early on camp wasn't fun for me because it was so new, trying to find my way, figure out defenses, learn the defense, just trying to learn the people you were playing with. Trying to get adjusted to camp wasn't very fun. But after you got used to the people you were playing with, and with the defense you were using, camps were fun. Once you became familiar with the people you were playing with, it was a time to build camaraderie.

"Training camps were a little looser with Coach (Bill) Cowher. He was a coach players felt they could approach. It was more relaxed. With Coach (Chuck) Noll, it was business as usual. It felt like business every time we stepped on the field. For me, that was the norm. It was normal for me since that was the way I approached it, and that's the way I spent 4 years in college."

