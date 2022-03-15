Williams named assistant offensive line coach

Mar 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers named Isaac Williams their new assistant offensive line coach.

Williams spent time in the college ranks, most recently at North Carolina Central University where he was the offensive line coach in 2021. He also coached at Morgan State, 2018-20, and Northern Colorado, 2016-17, working with the offensive line at each place.

In 2021, Williams guided North Carolina Central's offensive line during a year when the school recorded their first winning season since 2017. The school finished second in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, with two offensive linemen being named all-conference.

Williams spent three seasons at Morgan State where he was the tight ends coach and offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He worked to develop multiple players while there, including Joshua Miles, a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Williams also has some playing experience of his own under his belt. He was a four-year starter and three-time captain at Alcorn State (2008-11). He was named all-conference in both his junior and senior seasons and graduated with honors. He also played one season with the Laredo Rattlesnakes of the Arena Football League in 2013 where he was a defensive end and center.

Williams, who also coached at Millsaps College, Clinton High School and Sumner Hill Jr. High School, earned his master's degree in education leadership from the University of Northern Colorado.

Related Content

news

NFL Free Agency Q & A

Answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here
news

Meyer named offensive line coach

Pat Meyer was named the team's new offensive line coach
news

Austin named defensive coordinator

Teryl Austin was named the Steelers defensive coordinator
news

Jackson hired to coach receivers

The Steelers hired Frisman Jackson as the teams new receivers coach
news

Special Roethlisberger Digest available soon

A special Steelers Digest edition, focused on Ben Rosthelisberger, is in the works. Find out how you can get yours
news

Statement from Rooney on Roethlisberger's retirement

Team President Art Rooney II released a statement on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement on Thursday afternoon
news

Statement from Rooney on Butler's retirement

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

Statement from Tomlin on Butler's retirement

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

2022 NFL Key Dates

A detailed look at the 2022 NFL calendar
news

Steelers 2022 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2022 opponents are determined
news

Morgan takes over for departing Klemm

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will take over the duties of offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who is leaving the team for another position
Advertising