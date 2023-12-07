White to Participate in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator

Continuing the NFL's efforts to strengthen the pipeline of diverse candidates across all levels of the league, the NFL will host its Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program from December 11-13 at the league meeting in Dallas, Texas.

The Steelers are excited to announce that Sheldon White is invited to participate in the Front Office & General Manager Accelerator.

"Sheldon's participation in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator program is certainly valuable to him, but more importantly, I think his involvement furthers the long-term growth of the program," said Steelers General Manager Omar Khan. "Sheldon has served in executive roles at multiple franchises in this League, so he brings a unique knowledge and experience-level to the event that maybe other participants still need at this point of their career. He really brings an aptitude on the process that will benefit everyone."

A veteran with over 20 years of NFL scouting and pro-personnel experience, White is in his second season with the Steelers as the Director of Pro Scouting. He joined the Pittsburgh front office following stints with the Detroit Lions (1997-2015) and Washington Commanders (2021).

White, who spent the 2021 season as a scout for the Commanders, worked 19 years in the Lions' front office, including his final seven years as Vice President of Pro Personnel. He was involved in all player personnel matters and led a team of scouts that were responsible for evaluating all the players in the NFL, including the current roster, and was also in charge of tryouts and visits for potential additional signings. White ran the free-agent meetings and was an integral part of the draft process. He provided detailed reports on pro and college prospects and negotiated contracts with high-round draft choices and selected free agents.

White has served as a member of the Business Advisory Council for the Richard T. Farmer School of Business at Miami since 2004. He is also on the Advisory Council for the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship which is designed for former players interested in becoming professional scouts.

This Accelerator is the fourth time the league has put on the event since it was launched in 2022 and follows the Coach Accelerator that was held May 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a refresh to the selection process, Clubs were asked to nominate individuals internal and external to their organizations, which were then vetted by an NFL selection committee.

Forty-two highly qualified candidates of diverse backgrounds, across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines were selected for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.