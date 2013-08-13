What They're Saying on Twitter

The first preseason game and the last week of training camp have the @steelers players talking on Twitter. Below is a sampling of what they have been saying.

Stevenson Sylvester ‏(@SSylvester55): "You know it's game day when you see the Steeler Swag all over the city!!! #SteelerNation"

Brett Keisel ‏(@bkeisel99): "It's Finally here! #GameDay #HereWeGo"

J.D. WOODS (@Woods81JD): "Blessed to play in my first NFL game. A day closer to better days. Love #Woods" Vince Williams ‏(@JohnnyBrovo11): "There is nothing better than a team. A group of men with like minds that is willing to do anything to reach the common objective."

Terry Hawthorne* *(@TerryHawthorne1): They measured- My Height They measured- My Weight But they never measured- My HEART ❤ that's some that can't be coached. Dear God, Thank You.

Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell 26): "Tired after practice, but it is a blessing to be able to...so I'm still all smiles!"