What they're saying on Twitter

The start of Steelers Training Camp triggered plenty of excitement and activity on social media, especially from many of the Steelers' players who are on Twitter.
Below is a sampling of what members of the @steelers said on Twitter, from the time they checked into camp on Friday until the first day of practice in pads on Monday. Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88): "The road to #7 starts today! Ready for this new journey! Excited to be with my brothers as we go into this grind!"
Chris Carter (@ccarter43): "Back in camp. Time to make history"
Ramon Foster(@RamonFoster): "Well guys and girls….. Here we go! #trainingcamp2013"
Rod Woodson(@RodWoodson26): "Excited to be back in Pittsburgh helping out the @steelers squad this year. #SteelersNation #Steelers #NFL"
Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU):"Have to put in work...in order to get RESULTS...NEVER be CONTENT."
Jonathan Dwyer(@JDwyer27): "First practice very excited to have #steelernation at the practice today and see us working to our destination to get #7"
Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99): "I'm excited to see who rises up today and who gets scared. #pads #construction continues"
Isaac Redman (@ired33): It's a blessing to have (Willie Parker) @3williethadude9 here at camp. I'm gonna pick his brain for as much info as possible."
Curtis Brown (ICU_Mr31): "Family, Team, Fans"
Stevenson Sylvester (@SSylvester55): "Great day of work today... Team looks great ready to compete. Gonna be a long journey but we are ready an willing. Eager for week 1"
Mike Tomlin (@Coach Tomlin): "1st day in Pads feels like the 1st day of school! See you in Latrobe!"
