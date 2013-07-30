What they're saying on Twitter

training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Jul 30, 2013 at 04:55 AM

The start of Steelers Training Camp triggered plenty of excitement and activity on social media, especially from many of the Steelers' players who are on Twitter.

Below is a sampling of what members of the @steelers said on Twitter, from the time they checked into camp on Friday until the first day of practice in pads on Monday. Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88): "The road to #7 starts today! Ready for this new journey! Excited to be with my brothers as we go into this grind!"

Chris Carter (@ccarter43): "Back in camp. Time to make history"

Ramon Foster(@RamonFoster): "Well guys and girls….. Here we go! #trainingcamp2013"

Rod Woodson(@RodWoodson26): "Excited to be back in Pittsburgh helping out the @steelers squad this year. #SteelersNation #Steelers #NFL"

Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU):"Have to put in work...in order to get RESULTS...NEVER be CONTENT."

Jonathan Dwyer(@JDwyer27): "First practice very excited to have #steelernation at the practice today and see us working to our destination to get #7"

Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99): "I'm excited to see who rises up today and who gets scared. #pads #construction continues"

Isaac Redman (@ired33): It's a blessing to have (Willie Parker) @3williethadude9 here at camp. I'm gonna pick his brain for as much info as possible."

Curtis Brown (ICU_Mr31): "Family, Team, Fans"

Stevenson Sylvester (@SSylvester55): "Great day of work today... Team looks great ready to compete. Gonna be a long journey but we are ready an willing. Eager for week 1"

Mike Tomlin (@Coach Tomlin): "1st day in Pads feels like the 1st day of school! See you in Latrobe!"

