What the Cardinals had to say after the game

Cardinals' WR Larry Fitzgerald*

*Re: One of those days:

Yeah, I mean, it was a bunch of different things. We played a good football team on the road and when you do, you just cannot settle for three. You have to be able to punch the ball in. We never really got the run game going well like we had the rest of the season. We got to passing the ball a little bit more, but three turnovers when a game is close on the road is tough to overcome.

Did you feel the game slipped away at any point?

Yeah, we were moving the ball down the field pretty well, it was not a big struggle. We were throwing the ball around the field. We just felt like eventually we were going to get down there and score that was just the feeling that you had. Unfortunately that never happened.

How did John Brown open the offense for you guys?

Teams have really been playing back trying to keep him from making plays and last week he finally was able to get behind a defense against Detroit. John has got game breaking speed and an unbelievable ability to go up and highpoint the ball especially for a smaller guy. We did that two times on the first play we went down and then another time on the left sideline. I do not know how many pass interferences he has got for us down the field. If you added up all the pass interference yards it has to be in the two hundreds. He makes plays for us even when he does not catch the ball for us. He has been tremendous to cheer for and his ceiling is very high.

Worried going forward?

No. Our issues on offense are pretty simple to me. We just have to be more effective in the red zone. We are getting down there, we have a ton of offensive red zone snaps. We just have to execute them better. Point blank, that is where it stops. If we are scoring touchdowns and we put 30 points on the board we walk out of here with a win. In both games we lost we did not execute in the red zone. So it is not a lot of problems we have to fix it is just one glaring one.

How did it feel to be back in Pittsburgh?

It was just a business trip for me. If I come back for a spring game or basketball game it is a little different. I was here just to take care of business. So it was not a very good trip if you wanted to ask.

Any comparison to this locker room from good teams you have been a part of?

We are much more talented than those teams back in the day. We have much more depth in all the positions. We have young guys that come in and contribute at a young age and make plays for us. We have a good mix of veterans, and I think we have a good nucleus of young and older guys, and we have some experience on this team in the system. Guys that have been together for three years under this system. These games are tough but it is going to build character. We have a game Monday night against the Ravens, so we do not have much time to lick our wounds. We have to get back at it.