What Steelers players are saying

Jul 26, 2013 at 08:29 AM

Steelers players talk upon arrival at training camp.

Defensive End Cam Heyward:
"I just want to have an overall good camp, better knowledge of the playbook and transferring it over onto the field. I want to know I left it all on the field and when it comes to game time I am ready. I have to execute and go out with a mindset that I have to get better every day."

Guard David DeCastro:
"The second time around I am more comfortable with every aspect, not just football but living here, coming here, knowing how to get around. Little stuff like that."

Long Snapper Greg Warren:
"Once it starts getting warm you know it's time to get back to work. It's a blessing what we get to do and come here and play football for a living. Every year I get to come back and do that it's wonderful."

"We're coming in as one of the underdogs this year. We have a lot of pride and respect to go out and get it. It's never given. Every year is a new year. We have to go out there and show the world we are the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Running Back Baron Batch:
"Every year there is tremendous competition. It's the NFL. That's what it's about. It's about getting better every day. That is what I am going to focus on."

Quarterback Bruce Gradkowski:
"It's real exciting pulling up, seeing how good the fields look and coming to St. Vincent. It's pretty exciting to be here and ready to get to work. I can't wait to lace them up. We are going to put some good work in the next month and get ready for the season. I am excited to get back on the field."

Running Back Le'Veon Bell:
"It's a great opportunity for me to come out and compete in a great environment and playing for a great organization. I am excited to me here and get started. I just want to come in and compete. Whatever role that I get I am going to do the best I can at that role. Whatever it may be, I am going to succeed in that role and help this team get their seventh ring.

"You wouldn't play the game of football if you didn't want to compete. I want to go out and get some playing time and help contribute to win."

Linebacker Sean Spence:
"It's (the injury) coming along well. I plan to do everything I can to try and get back to myself. I feel like I have made a lot of progress and I plan on moving forward. "

Wide Receiver Plaxico Burress:
"My job is to come out here and compete. I look to be a starter. I think everybody on this team should have that mindset. If everybody has that mindset we will have a championship caliber team."

