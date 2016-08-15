What Peter King thinks of the Steelers

On the Steelers defense: "I think one of the biggest things with this team that not enough people talk about is it's year two of the new defense. I think (defensive coordinator) Keith Butler really struck a chord with these guys and they ended up really liking him, playing hard for him, using the new wrinkles. They incorporated some of Dick LeBeau's defense, but they also used Keith Butler's deal. I think that is important." ** On the running game:

"There is no question if Le'Veon Bell misses time it would hurt, but the best number two running back in football is Le'Veon Bell. If you need DeAngelo Williams to carry the load for four or five weeks, he can and he proved that last year. I view this very much as an arrow pointing up situation."