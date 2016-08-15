training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

What Peter King thinks of the Steelers

Aug 14, 2016 at 11:55 PM

LATROBE, Pa. – The Steelers preseason is in full swing, but with many national media having been at the team's training camp, we continue to get their take on expectations for the team during the regular season.

In the second look at what the national media are saying, Peter King from Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback weighs in on this year's team.Peter King,Sports Illustrated**

On the Steelers defense: "I think one of the biggest things with this team that not enough people talk about is it's year two of the new defense. I think (defensive coordinator) Keith Butler really struck a chord with these guys and they ended up really liking him, playing hard for him, using the new wrinkles. They incorporated some of Dick LeBeau's defense, but they also used Keith Butler's deal. I think that is important." ** On the running game:
"There is no question if Le'Veon Bell misses time it would hurt, but the best number two running back in football is Le'Veon Bell. If you need DeAngelo Williams to carry the load for four or five weeks, he can and he proved that last year. I view this very much as an arrow pointing up situation."

On the Steelers offense: * *"This team showed last year that even without Bell for part of the time, the depth on offense is good enough to withstand missing pieces. We'll find out. That is one of the things Kevin Colbert has done well, building the depth."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making their presence felt

Kearstin Schweitzer and Javé Brown spent part of training camp working with the Steelers personnel department through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
news

5 for Friday: Steelers leave Saint Vincent behind, not forgotten

Team built on a good offseason with a strong training camp
news

Practice Report: Aug. 17

After a physical camp, this was a day to fine tune some things in advance of Saturday's game
news

Camp Blog: Wrapping things up

Follow along for all of the latest from Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 17

When this photo was taken in 1971, Bradshaw was the starter but had yet to become a star
news

Practice Report: Aug. 16

Tomlin: 'I just wanted to focus on physicality in the line of scrimmage run game'
news

Parker named HOF finalist

Former Steelers coach Buddy Parker is one step closer to being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Practice Report: Aug. 15

Diontae Johnson's catch won 7-Shots for the offense, but the defense would rebound later
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 15

There was a 3-way QB battle that developed into a 'controversy' during the 1974 season
news

New Steelers Hall of Honor exhibits on display

Fans can enjoy the newest exhibits, just put on display at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium
news

'He's quick to key and trigger'

Late arrival Kwon Alexander has hit the ground running for Steelers
Advertising