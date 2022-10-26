Week 8 Injury Report (Eagles)

The Steelers began their preparation on Wednesday for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and were missing a few faces.
Cornerback Levi Wallace didn't practice after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. Wallace was just returning to the lineup after missing the previous week with a concussion.
Also, in the secondary, cornerback Josh Jackson didn't practice with a groin injury.
On the defensive line, defensive tackles Montravius Adams (hamstring) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee) missed practiced as well.
Receiver/returner Steven Sims (hamstring) was limited, as was tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle).
Linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice today, his first day back after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Sept. 15.
The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Watt to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.
Watt was placed on the list after suffering a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the season.
Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had a sack and an interception in the win over the Bengals, before leaving the game with the injury.
Without Watt in the lineup, the defense is currently ranked 28th overall in the NFL, and 18th against the run.
Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III will remain on the Reserve/Injured List after the 21-day window to activate him expired.
Austin was placed on the list at the beginning of the season after suffering a foot injury in training camp. Under the Reserve/Injured List rules he was required to miss the first four weeks of the season.
Austin returned to practice on. Oct. 5 at which point the 21-day window was activated. Austin didn't see any action in the preseason, suffering his injury prior to the first preseason game.
Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 8
Wednesday, October 26
DB Josh Jackson (Groin) - DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - FP
CB Levi Wallace (Shoulder) - DNP
DT Montravius Adams (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) - LP
TE Pat Freiermuth (Ankle) - LP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP
Philadelphia Eagles Participation/Injury Report, Week 8
Wednesday, October 26
DE Brandon Graham (Hamstring) - DNP
WR A.J. Brown (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
DT Fletcher Cox (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
G Landon Dickerson (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
T Lane Johnson (Concussion) - LP
C Jason Kelce (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
G Isaac Seumalo (Ankle, Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
CB Darius Slay (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
DE Josh Sweat (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) - LP
CB Josh Jobe (Shoulder) - FP