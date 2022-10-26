Week 8 Injury Report (Eagles)

The Steelers began their preparation on Wednesday for this week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and were missing a few faces.

Cornerback Levi Wallace didn't practice after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. Wallace was just returning to the lineup after missing the previous week with a concussion.

Also, in the secondary, cornerback Josh Jackson didn't practice with a groin injury.

On the defensive line, defensive tackles Montravius Adams (hamstring) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee) missed practiced as well.

Receiver/returner Steven Sims (hamstring) was limited, as was tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle).

Linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice today, his first day back after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Sept. 15.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Watt to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Watt was placed on the list after suffering a pectoral injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the season.

Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had a sack and an interception in the win over the Bengals, before leaving the game with the injury.

Without Watt in the lineup, the defense is currently ranked 28th overall in the NFL, and 18th against the run.

Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III will remain on the Reserve/Injured List after the 21-day window to activate him expired.

Austin was placed on the list at the beginning of the season after suffering a foot injury in training camp. Under the Reserve/Injured List rules he was required to miss the first four weeks of the season.