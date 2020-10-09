Week 5 Injury Report (Eagles)

The Steelers wrapped up their preparation for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and once again Derek Watt (hamstring) and Marcus Allen (foot) were spectators and both have been ruled out for the game.
There was another Watt on the injury report on Thursday, as T.J. Watt was added with a knee injury and didn't practice. But he returned to the field on Friday and said he is ready to go.
"I feel great," said T.J. Watt. "I practiced well today, flying around. I'll be ready to go for Sunday, no doubt."
After missing practice on Wednesday, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) were both back on the field on both Thursday and Friday and aren't on the status report.
"Having Diontae out there, he makes splash plays, and that is something he has always been doing," said Smith-Schuster. "Even when he wasn't out there, we have guys who can fill those spots. James Washington can play X and he got the job done and did what we needed to win our game. We got guys who can play."
The full injury and status report is below.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 5
Game Status
LB Marcus Allen (Foot) - Out
FB Derek Watt (Hamstring) - Out
Friday, October 9
QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) - Full
WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) - Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Knee) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Illness) - Full
LB Marcus Allen (Foot) - DNP
FB Derek Watt (Hamstring) - DNP
C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - Full
DE Stephon Tuitt (NIR) - Full
LB T.J. Watt (Knee) - Full
Thursday, October 8
QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) - Full
WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) - Full
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Knee) - Full
CB Joe Haden (Illness) - Full
LB Marcus Allen (Foot) - DNP
FB Derek Watt (Hamstring) - DNP
C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - Full
DE Stephon Tuitt (NIR) - Full
LB T.J. Watt (Knee) - DNP
Wednesday, October 7
QB Ben Roethlisberger (NIR) - DNP
WR Diontae Johnson (Toe) - DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Knee) - DNP
CB Joe Haden (Illness) - DNP
LB Marcus Allen (Foot) - DNP
FB Derek Watt (Hamstring) - DNP
C Maurkice Pouncey (NIR) - DNP
DE Stephon Tuitt (NIR) - DNP
Philadelphia Eagles Participation/Injury Report, Week 5
Game Status
WR DeSean Jackson (Hamstring) - Out
WR Alshon Jeffrey (Illness, Foot) - Out
CB Avonte Maddox (Ankle) - Out
Friday, October 9
WR Alshon Jeffrey (Illness, Foot) - DNP
CB Avonte Maddox (Ankle) - DNP
DT Fletcher Cox (NIR) - DNP
WR DeSean Jackson (Hamstring) - Limited
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Calf) - Full
S Marcus Epps (Rib) - Full
G Nate Herbig (Groin) - Full
T Lane Johnson (Ankle) - Full
C Jason Kelce (Hip) - Full
S Rodney McLeod (Hamstring) - Full
Thursday, October 8
T Lane Johnson (Ankle) - Limited
CB Avonte Maddox (Ankle) - DNP
S Rodney McLeod (Hamstring) - Limited
DT Fletcher Cox (NIR - Rest) - Full
S Marcus Epps (Rib) - Full
G Nate Herbig (Groin) - Full
WR DeSean Jackson (Hamstring) - Limited
WR Alshon Jeffrey (Foot) - DNP
C Jason Kelce (Hip) - Full
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Calf) - Full
Wednesday, October 7
LB T.J. Edwards (Hamstring) - DNP
S Rudy Ford (Hamstring) - DNP
T Lane Johnson (Ankle) - DNP
CB Avonte Maddox (Ankle) - DNP
S Rodney McLeod (Hamstring) - DNP
DT Fletcher Cox (NIR - Rest) - Limited
S Marcus Epps (Rib) - Limited
G Nate Herbig (Groin) - Limited
WR DeSean Jackson (Hamstring)- Limited
WR Alshon Jeffrey (Foot) - Limited
C Jason Kelce (Hip) - Limited
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (Calf) - Full