Week 5 Injury Report (Eagles)

The Steelers wrapped up their preparation for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and once again Derek Watt (hamstring) and Marcus Allen (foot) were spectators and both have been ruled out for the game.

There was another Watt on the injury report on Thursday, as T.J. Watt was added with a knee injury and didn't practice. But he returned to the field on Friday and said he is ready to go.

"I feel great," said T.J. Watt. "I practiced well today, flying around. I'll be ready to go for Sunday, no doubt."

After missing practice on Wednesday, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) were both back on the field on both Thursday and Friday and aren't on the status report.

"Having Diontae out there, he makes splash plays, and that is something he has always been doing," said Smith-Schuster. "Even when he wasn't out there, we have guys who can fill those spots. James Washington can play X and he got the job done and did what we needed to win our game. We got guys who can play."