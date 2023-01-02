Week 18 Blog: Keeping the faith

Jan 02, 2023 at 02:44 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Monday, January 2

Keeping the faith: After starting the season 2-6, the Steelers have found themselves with an 8-8 record and in the playoff hunt in Week 18.

The Steelers need to defeat the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, and also need some help from their 'friends.' The Steelers need the Buffalo Bills to either win or tie on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets to win or tie the Miami Dolphins, for the black and gold to make it to the dance in the AFC.

"It's awesome to have a fighting chance to go to the playoffs," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We know we got a big game this week against the Browns, fighting for our playoff lives. I am excited for that. Yesterday was a huge win. We have to continue fighting. This week is going to be a heck of a game. I am excited for it."

The post-bye week turnaround put the Steelers in position to have a shot at the playoffs, something Highsmith credits everyone believing in themselves.

"Just keeping the faith," said Highsmith. "Never get too down…2-6 was the rough point of the season. But after the bye we knew we had nine games left. We know the type of team we can be, so we just have to continue to fight. Every game we win gives us more and more confidence. We're looking forward to this one.

"We just have to control what we can control, and that's winning the game. We just have to worry about winning our game."

The Steelers lost the last meeting against the Browns, a Week 3 showdown in Cleveland, a game that featured two different starting quarterbacks for both teams. Mitch Trubisky started for the Steelers, while Jacoby Brissett started for the Browns. This week it will be Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson leading their teams.

"They are both similar in mobility," said Highsmith of Watson and Brissett. "We have another challenge this week. Playing Tyler Huntley yesterday, he is one of those guys who is able to get out of the pocket. We have to be disciplined with our rush lanes and be able to keep him in the pocket. When we do that, we'll be able to get him."

While making sure Watson doesn't hurt them, the job at hand for the defense first is to stop the run first.

Nick Chubb put up 113 yards rushing in the 29-17 win, while the Browns tallied 171 yards rushing overall.

"The big thing for us was we didn't stop the run that game," said Highsmith. "The thing the last few weeks has been stopping the run. We have to get back to doing that. We know what type of back Nick Chubb is, so we have to stop him."

Staying alive: The Steelers playoff hopes are alive after a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they still need some help along the way to make the postseason.

First and foremost, the Steelers must defeat the Cleveland Browns this week at Acrisure Stadium.

It doesn't stop there, though.

The Steelers need both the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets to win, or tie in either case, in order for the black and gold to secure an AFC playoff spot.

The Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots (8-8), while the Jets (7-9) are at the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

PHOTOS: Best of Week 17 at Ravens

Take a look at the best photos from the Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 32

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Vote for Cam: Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide. This is the fifth time Heyward has been the Steelers' nominee.

Every NFL team names a Man of the Year nominee, and they are all eligible to be the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide.

Steelers fans can do their part to help Heyward win the award by voting for him on Twitter through tweets and re-tweets.

Simply tweet #WPMOYChallenge and @CamHeyward or #WPMOYChallenge and Heyward to vote for him. You can also re-tweet any tweet with that mentioned in it.

PHOTOS: 2022 WPMOY Nominee

Take a look at images of Steelers' 2022 WPMOY nominee Cameron Heyward giving back to the community

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 WPMOTY Nominee DT Cameron Heyward (97) giving back to the community, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers at Ravens

The Steelers take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Week 17 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Raiders

The Steelers host the Raiders for a Christmas Eve game and will retire Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey

news

Week 16 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers at Panthers

The Steelers take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

news

Week 15 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Ravens

The Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium

news

Week 14 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers at Falcons

The Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium

news

Week 13 Blog: A recap of the news

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers at Colts

The Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football

Advertising