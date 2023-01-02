Week 18 Blog: Keeping the faith

Keeping the faith: After starting the season 2-6, the Steelers have found themselves with an 8-8 record and in the playoff hunt in Week 18.

The Steelers need to defeat the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, and also need some help from their 'friends.' The Steelers need the Buffalo Bills to either win or tie on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets to win or tie the Miami Dolphins, for the black and gold to make it to the dance in the AFC.

"It's awesome to have a fighting chance to go to the playoffs," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We know we got a big game this week against the Browns, fighting for our playoff lives. I am excited for that. Yesterday was a huge win. We have to continue fighting. This week is going to be a heck of a game. I am excited for it."

The post-bye week turnaround put the Steelers in position to have a shot at the playoffs, something Highsmith credits everyone believing in themselves.

"Just keeping the faith," said Highsmith. "Never get too down…2-6 was the rough point of the season. But after the bye we knew we had nine games left. We know the type of team we can be, so we just have to continue to fight. Every game we win gives us more and more confidence. We're looking forward to this one.

"We just have to control what we can control, and that's winning the game. We just have to worry about winning our game."

The Steelers lost the last meeting against the Browns, a Week 3 showdown in Cleveland, a game that featured two different starting quarterbacks for both teams. Mitch Trubisky started for the Steelers, while Jacoby Brissett started for the Browns. This week it will be Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson leading their teams.

"They are both similar in mobility," said Highsmith of Watson and Brissett. "We have another challenge this week. Playing Tyler Huntley yesterday, he is one of those guys who is able to get out of the pocket. We have to be disciplined with our rush lanes and be able to keep him in the pocket. When we do that, we'll be able to get him."

While making sure Watson doesn't hurt them, the job at hand for the defense first is to stop the run first.

Nick Chubb put up 113 yards rushing in the 29-17 win, while the Browns tallied 171 yards rushing overall.