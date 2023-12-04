Week 14 Injury Report (Patriots)

The Steelers didn't practice on Monday, but because of the Thursday night game against the New England Patriots, a practice report is required.

Below is an estimation of what would be the case if the Steelers had practiced on Monday.

There is one thing that is known, however.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of Thursday's game by Coach Mike Tomlin with an ankle injury. Pickett left the Cardinals game in the second quarter with the injury and didn't return, replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky will start on Thursday night.

"Kenny has a high ankle sprain," said Tomlin. "He had it surgically repaired this morning in an effort to accelerate the healing process. I don't have a lot of information on the status of that yet. Just rest assured that he is out this week.

"He was managing that ankle prior to yesterday I think he was listed on the injury report every day last week. It got aggravated. And we just did what was necessary in terms of addressing it."