Week 14 Injury Report (Patriots)

The Steelers didn't practice on Monday, but because of the Thursday night game against the New England Patriots, a practice report is required.
Below is an estimation of what would be the case if the Steelers had practiced on Monday.
There is one thing that is known, however.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out of Thursday's game by Coach Mike Tomlin with an ankle injury. Pickett left the Cardinals game in the second quarter with the injury and didn't return, replaced by Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky will start on Thursday night.
"Kenny has a high ankle sprain," said Tomlin. "He had it surgically repaired this morning in an effort to accelerate the healing process. I don't have a lot of information on the status of that yet. Just rest assured that he is out this week.
"He was managing that ankle prior to yesterday I think he was listed on the injury report every day last week. It got aggravated. And we just did what was necessary in terms of addressing it."
Inside linebacker Elandon Roberts and guard Isaac Seumalo were both described as questionable by Tomlin.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 14
Monday, December 4
No. 8 QB Kenny Pickett (Ankle) - DNP
No. 20 CB Patrick Peterson (NIR - Resting) - DNP
No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hand) - Full
No. 42 CB James Pierre (Shoulder) - DNP
No. 50 LB Elandon Roberts (Groin) - DNP
No. 57 DT Montravious Adams (Ankle) - Full
No. 61 C Mason Cole (Neck) - Limited
No. 73 G Isaac Seumalo (Shoulder) - DNP
No. 95 DT Keeanu Benton (Oblique) - Limited
No. 97 DT Cam Heyward (NIR - Resting/Groin) - DNP
** Monday's report is an estimation, the Steelers did not hold practice
New England Patriots Participation/Injury Report, Week 14
Monday, December 4
No. 80 WR Kayshon Boutte (Shoulder) - DNP
No. 81 WR Demario Douglas (Concussion) - DNP
No. 38 RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Ankle) - DNP
No. 26 CB Shaun Wade (Illness) - DNP
No. 91 DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (Illness) - DNP
No. 90 DL Christian Barmore (Shoulder) - Limited
No. 45 LB Chris Board (Back) - Limited
No. 77 OL Trent Brown (Ankle/Hand) - Limited
No. 15 RB Ezekiel Elliott (Thigh) - Limited
No. 1 WR DeVante Parker (Knee) - Limited
No. 74 OL Riley Reiff (Knee) - Limited
No. 7 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Ankle) - Limited
No. 62 OL Sidy Sow (Ankle) - Limited
** Monday's report is an estimation, the Patriots did not hold practice