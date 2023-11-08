Week 10 Injury Report (Packers)

The Steelers began their preparation today for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't practice on Wednesday, still dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the game against the Titans.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams also didn't practice after suffering an ankle injury against the Titans on Thursday night. In addition, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was limited with the groin injury that had him on the Reserve/Injured List and linebacker Elandon Roberts was limited with a knee injury.

With linebacker Cole Holcomb on the Reserve/Injured List, and out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Titans, it will be up to the rest of the inside linebacker corps to get the job done.

And Coach Mike Tomlin is confident they will.

The Steelers were using a three-man rotation of Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts but now it will be more of a traditional approach with Alexander and Roberts seeing more snaps.

"It was somewhat of a luxury," said Tomlin of having the three linebackers. "We thought we had three really capable linebackers dividing the labor up between two positions. That's a really good thing when you have an opportunity to do that. You really can specialize and allow guys week in and week out to do the things that they do best. They can remain fresher. So, it was a pleasure to have that collective talking about Cole, Elandon and Kwon.

"Now we simply got two guys for two spots and so it's more of a traditional rotation. Obviously, it could create more opportunity for a guy like Mark Robinson in his second year, but he's not going to get the type of involvement that Cole had. What we had was a luxury. What we have now is probably more of a traditional division of labor at the inside linebacker position.

"We had a luxury when we had all three, but we've got two really capable guys now who are going to act in more of a traditional fashion. We don't feel like anything's lost in that regard."

Robinson said he doesn't know what else might come his way, but he is ready for whatever it is.

"We don't get ahead of ourselves," said Robinson. "If it's my time, it will be my time. If not, I just have to keep on doing what I am doing now and that is preparing myself."

Robinson has veterans who have been helping him prepare all season, using their leadership to guide him.

"I feel good about the group of guys we've got," said Robinson. "Just preparation. That is one of the biggest things. It's great to see how guys prepare for such a task on the weekend.

"Preparation, seeing how they go about their business the early days of the week, something I want to be better as to be the best that I can. Everybody in the room has a certain level of comfort with each other out there on the field just because of the chemistry that we have built thus far.

"Those guys are like a group of brothers to me. Every day we come in here it's the same. We keep building and they stay on me and I am open."

The team also got running back Anthony McFarland Jr. back this week as he was activated from the Reserve/Injured List. McFarland was designated to return to practice on Oct. 16 and the team had a 21-day window to activate him/

McFarland said it wasn't easy being placed on the list just after the season opener, especially after battling to make it on the 53-man roster.

"I feel good. I feel healthy," said McFarland. "These last few weeks, getting back on my feet. I am practicing hard."

McFarland admits he is anxious to get back out there, feeling like he hasn't played forever.

"I am very anxious," said McFarland. "I haven't played since Week 1. I feel fresh. Ready to be out there with the team."