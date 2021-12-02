Hassenauer joined him there last Saturday, a move that coincided with the promotion of offensive tackle John Leglue to the 53-man roster for the Bengals game (Leglue didn't play).

"We're making the best of the situation we can every day," Canada said. "Those guys are doing all they can. We're all doing all we can and obviously, we're not winning so we gotta be better."

Including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"I think Ben's doing all he can right now," Canada continued. "We had a pretty good run, Ben didn't have any picks for what, four (five) games? And was very efficient and effective. The quarterback position, it all comes there. We got ourselves in a bind last week and got behind and had to try to play catch up and do things and it all falls at the quarterback. They either make a lot of plays or they don't and it falls to him.