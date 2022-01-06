Watt voted MVP for third straight year

Watt puts in endless work during the week to be able to pull off the sacks, but it looks effortless on game day. He just has a knack for being able to shed off those who have the daunting task of keeping him away from their quarterback. And then he can't help but enjoy the moment with his signature high kick.

"Once you get a sack it's more like a blackout feeling," said Watt. "You do the leg kick and just try to get the crowd as much into it as possible, especially at home. And then you kind of go to the bench and it hits you a little bit like that was cool to have another one. I'm human, I think a little bit about it. But that's not the number one goal. It's more just wanting to be a game wrecker week in and week out and trying to perform the best that I can without putting my other teammates in jeopardy."

Watt has been a consistent, steady force for the defense all season, someone those who play with him and against him refer to as a game-wrecker.

"He's one of the best defensive players in the game," said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "He's the best outside linebacker. He's the best defensive player to me. To have a guy that can change the game in one play.

"He is a playmaker. He is a rare breed.

"He is a game wrecker."

Even those who have never been sacked by him, have never had to face his fury, get it.

"He is a game changer and a game wrecker," said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. "I've been a part of guys like that, Troy Polamalu, who can change a football game. It doesn't happen on defense that often. To be a literal game changer on defense is something completely special."

That game wrecker moniker is what matters to Watt. While his individual stats standout like no other, for him it's not about those stats. It's about having an impact on the final outcome of the game.

"I think it's something that I set out to be each game, a game wrecker," said Watt. "It's definitely a goal of mine to be described in that way. I've gotten away from the statistical goals and all that stuff. I'm focused on being the best player I can be week in and week out.

"I just try to put together good performance after good performance and if that classifies me as a game wrecker, then I'll definitely take that."

Watt has found a multitude of ways to make plays, from sacks, to forced fumbles, and everything in between. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his dominating play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, which included 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. And keep in mind he missed practice the week leading up to the game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. He also won AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 6 of the season.

"I love football with all my heart," said Watt. "This is what I love to do. I'm the luckiest man in the world to get to do this for a living. I'm putting everything that I possibly can to become the best player that I can possibly be. Not only for myself, but for my teammates, for the City of Pittsburgh. People that would kill to be in my position. I feel like I haven't lost sight of that.