Watt sets Steelers single season sack record

Linebacker T.J. Watt has been having a monster season, one many believe should have him as a frontrunner for the AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

He took one step closer to that when he added to his sack total for the season, while at the same time etching his name in the Steelers record book.

Watt, who was tied for the Steelers single season sack record with James Harrison (2008) with 16 sacks going into today's game against the Tennessee Titans, passed Harrison and now holds the team record for most sacks in a season with 17.

Watt sacked Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill to move into sole possession of the record.

Watt has recorded at least half a sack in nine games this season and going into the Titans game had six games with multiple sacks.