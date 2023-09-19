Watt is Steelers all-time sack leader

Linebacker T.J. Watt etched his name in the Steelers record book when he became the team's all-time sack leader on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.
Watt recorded his record-breaking sack when he took down Browns quarterback Deshawn Watson in the second quarter, now the leader with 81.5 career sacks.
Watt went into the 2023 season needing three and a half sacks to pass James Harrison as the team's all-time sack leader. Watt tied the record at 80.5 sacks against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener when he sacked quarterback Brock Purdy three times, and then broke the record this week against the Browns.
Watt, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, broke the Steelers single season sack record in 2021 when he recorded 22.5 sacks, bettering Harrison's 16 sacks which was the old record.
In six seasons, Watt has been an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection three times, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
