Watt is Steelers all-time sack leader

Sep 18, 2023 at 10:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Linebacker T.J. Watt etched his name in the Steelers record book when he became the team's all-time sack leader on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Watt recorded his record-breaking sack when he took down Browns quarterback Deshawn Watson in the second quarter, now the leader with 81.5 career sacks.

Watt went into the 2023 season needing three and a half sacks to pass James Harrison as the team's all-time sack leader. Watt tied the record at 80.5 sacks against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener when he sacked quarterback Brock Purdy three times, and then broke the record this week against the Browns.

Watt, the Steelers No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, broke the Steelers single season sack record in 2021 when he recorded 22.5 sacks, bettering Harrison's 16 sacks which was the old record.

In six seasons, Watt has been an Associated Press First-Team All-Pro selection three times, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

PHOTOS: Watt breaks Steelers all-time sack record

See photos of Steelers all-time sack leader T.J. Watt taking down quarterbacks

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) tying an NFL single-season record during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) tying an NFL single-season record during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. The Steelers beat the Panthers 24-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Bears 29-27. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY. The Steelers defeated the Bills 23-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 20-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, TN. The Steelers defeated the Titans 27-24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Nashville, TN. The Steelers defeated the Titans 27-24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-13.
17 / 29

A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-13.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel (9) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 19-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 19-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 29

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2019 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Rams 17-12.
23 / 29

A 2019 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Rams 17-12.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2019 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, October 28, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins 27-14.
24 / 29

A 2019 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, October 28, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins 27-14.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots on December 16, 2018.
25 / 29

A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots on December 16, 2018.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2017 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday September 10, 2017. The Steelers defeated the Browns 21-18.
26 / 29

A 2017 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday September 10, 2017. The Steelers defeated the Browns 21-18.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on October 7, 2018.
27 / 29

A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on October 7, 2018.

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
28 / 29

A 2018 Regular Season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
A 2019 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 24, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10.
29 / 29

A 2019 regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, November 24, 2019. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 16-10.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers inactives for Week 2 vs. Browns

Find out who won't play as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Brown at Acrisure Stadium

news

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Browns

The Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium
news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of MNF

The Steelers made multiple moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Browns
news

Tomlin on 'Mr.' Chubb, anger, Deshaun

'That's just a point I've been using to illustrate ... expertise and things you need to respect'
news

Asked and Answered: Sept. 18

There are many examples of players consulting electronic devices on the sideline during games
news

WATCH: Steelers Kickoff - Week 2 vs. Browns

KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch, Rich Walsh, and Gerry Dulac preview the Steelers Week 2 game against the Browns, recap the week of preparations, and more.
news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Browns

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 2 matchup with the Browns
news

WATCH: The Mike Tomlin Show - Week 2 vs. Browns

Bob Pompeani and Coach Mike Tomlin talk about the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Browns and the keys to winning the game.
news

Week 2 Injury Report (Browns)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 2
news

Week 2 Blog: It's about 'playing our game'

A look at all the news and notes as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football
news

Community Corner: Making a wish come true

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
Advertising