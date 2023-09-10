Player of the Week

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 10, 2023 at 04:25 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker

It wasn't a successful afternoon for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the occasion of their 2023 regular season opener. But it was a historic one.

The Steelers lost, 30-7, to the 49ers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with a performance that proved to be lacking in all three phases while serving as a major disappointment after a preseason that offered much hope and promise. There are no such things as moral victories or silver linings during an NFL regular season, but there was a bit of history for the Steelers.

With 3 sacks, T.J. Watt now has 80.5 for his career, which ties him with James Harrison for the top spot in franchise history in that category. Watt finished the game with 5 tackles, including 1 for loss in the running game, plus 3 sacks, 5 hurries, 1 pass defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. Watt is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

