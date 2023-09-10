Watt is Digest Player of the Week

T.J. WATT

Outside Linebacker

It wasn't a successful afternoon for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the occasion of their 2023 regular season opener. But it was a historic one.

The Steelers lost, 30-7, to the 49ers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium with a performance that proved to be lacking in all three phases while serving as a major disappointment after a preseason that offered much hope and promise. There are no such things as moral victories or silver linings during an NFL regular season, but there was a bit of history for the Steelers.