Watt is Digest Player of the Week

T.J. WATT

Outside Linebacker

Any formula for the Steelers to go into Arrowhead Stadium for that Wild Card Round Game on Sunday night and escape with an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs was going to have to include some takeaways that led to a plus in turnover ratio and a defensive touchdown or a special teams touchdown to counteract one of the most dynamic offenses in the National Football League.

For a while there, the Steelers were getting what they needed, and for a while there, T.J. Watt seemed to be delivering what they needed single-handedly.

In the first quarter – on Kansas City's third offensive possession – Watt broke off his pass rush and got into Patrick Mahomes' throwing lane and got his hands on the ball, which bounced into the air where it was intercepted by Devin Bush. Early in the second quarter, Watt again was in the middle of the action, and so when Cam Heyward forced a fumble by Darrel Williams he was there to scoop the loose ball and sprint 26 yards for the touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead.