Player of the Week

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Jan 17, 2022 at 12:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker

Any formula for the Steelers to go into Arrowhead Stadium for that Wild Card Round Game on Sunday night and escape with an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs was going to have to include some takeaways that led to a plus in turnover ratio and a defensive touchdown or a special teams touchdown to counteract one of the most dynamic offenses in the National Football League.

For a while there, the Steelers were getting what they needed, and for a while there, T.J. Watt seemed to be delivering what they needed single-handedly.

In the first quarter – on Kansas City's third offensive possession – Watt broke off his pass rush and got into Patrick Mahomes' throwing lane and got his hands on the ball, which bounced into the air where it was intercepted by Devin Bush. Early in the second quarter, Watt again was in the middle of the action, and so when Cam Heyward forced a fumble by Darrel Williams he was there to scoop the loose ball and sprint 26 yards for the touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

When the game was over, and the Steelers season had ended with a 42-21 loss to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, Watt had contributed three tackles, a sack, three hits on Patrick Mahomes, a pass defensed that turned into Bush's interception, and a fumble recovery that turned into his team's first touchdown. Watt is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who finished with four tackles and the forced fumble that resulted in Watt's scoop-and-score; Terrell Edmunds, who led the team with six unassisted tackles; Ben Roethlisberger who completed 29-of-44 (65.9 percent) for 215 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 92.5 in what everyone assumes was his final NFL game; and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who battled back from a shoulder injury that required surgery and got himself on the field for the playoffs to try to help the team.

Related Content

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time
news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory
news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak
news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter
news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger to Garrett: 'He can keep the tombstone in his yard; I'll take the win.'
Advertising