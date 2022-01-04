Watt is Digest Player of the Week

T.J. WATT

Outside Linebacker

The idea was to send Ben Roethlisberger off with a victory in what certainly was treated as his final game at Heinz Field, and the way the Steelers accomplished that was by sending Baker Mayfield back to Cleveland after sacking him nine times, which was the most in any one of his 60 career regular season NFL games.

Contributing sacks were Henry Mondeaux, Derrick Tuszka, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and T.J. Watt.

As usual, Watt was the leader of the game-long siege, and he finished with five tackles, including three for loss, four sacks, five hits on the quarterback, and two passes defensed. Watt is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week. Watt now has 21.5 sacks on the season, which means he needs 1.5 in next Sunday's regular season finale to break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL record of 22.5.