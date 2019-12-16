Player of the Week

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 15, 2019 at 11:31 PM

Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker

The way the game unfolded, both offensively and defensively, was not in a manner that was conducive to the Steelers winning, and for the first time in a while the defense that made the most plays belonged to the opponent. The Steelers finished the game with just one sack and two takeaways, and T.J. Watt contributed in both of those categories.

Watt finished with four tackles, he shared the only sack with Vince Williams, and he forced the fumble that Mike Hilton recovered to account for one of the Steelers' takeaways. Watt also had two tackles for loss and two hits on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had eight tackles and a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage; Vince Williams, who had five tackles and shared the sack with Watt; Tyson Alualu, who had four tackles and a forced fumble that was recovered by the Bills; James Washington, who had five catches for 83 yard (16.6 average); and James Conner, who rushed for 42 yards (5.3 average) and caught four passes, including one for an 11-yard score that was the Steelers' only touchdown of the game.

