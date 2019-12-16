Watt is Digest Player of the Week

T.J. WATT

Outside Linebacker

The way the game unfolded, both offensively and defensively, was not in a manner that was conducive to the Steelers winning, and for the first time in a while the defense that made the most plays belonged to the opponent. The Steelers finished the game with just one sack and two takeaways, and T.J. Watt contributed in both of those categories.

Watt finished with four tackles, he shared the only sack with Vince Williams, and he forced the fumble that Mike Hilton recovered to account for one of the Steelers' takeaways. Watt also had two tackles for loss and two hits on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.