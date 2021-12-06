Watt is Digest Player of the Week

The outcome of the game was going to come down to one snap of the ball, from the 2-yard line with 12 seconds left. Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion following a touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left that made it a 20-19 game. Harbaugh's decision was to put the ball in Lamar Jackson's hands and either win or lose on one play. Coach Mike Tomlin called his final timeout and set the defense, and in doing so he also needed someone to step up and make a play.