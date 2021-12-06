Watt is Digest Player of the Week

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker
The outcome of the game was going to come down to one snap of the ball, from the 2-yard line with 12 seconds left. Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion following a touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left that made it a 20-19 game. Harbaugh's decision was to put the ball in Lamar Jackson's hands and either win or lose on one play. Coach Mike Tomlin called his final timeout and set the defense, and in doing so he also needed someone to step up and make a play.
T.J. Watt came through for Tomlin and his teammates, and today the Steelers are 6-5-1 and the Ravens are 8-4, all because of that 20-19 victory on Sunday at Heinz Field.
Watt finished the game with six tackles, 3.5 sacks, six hits on the quarterback, and a forced fumble. And on that decisive 2-point conversion attempt, it was Watt who came flying off the corner and into the backfield directly at Jackson to force the quick and slightly errant throw that tight end Mark Andrews was unable to secure.
T.J. Watt is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 21-of-31 (67.7 percent) for 236 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 111.8; Chris Wormley, who had five tackles and 2.5 sacks; Najee Harris, who rushed for 71 yards and caught five passes for 36 more to finish with 107 yards from scrimmage; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who led the team with nine tackles and had an interception, his second in the last two weeks; and Diontae Johnson, who caught eight passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.