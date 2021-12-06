Player of the Week

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 05, 2021 at 08:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker

The outcome of the game was going to come down to one snap of the ball, from the 2-yard line with 12 seconds left. Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion following a touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left that made it a 20-19 game. Harbaugh's decision was to put the ball in Lamar Jackson's hands and either win or lose on one play. Coach Mike Tomlin called his final timeout and set the defense, and in doing so he also needed someone to step up and make a play.

T.J. Watt came through for Tomlin and his teammates, and today the Steelers are 6-5-1 and the Ravens are 8-4, all because of that 20-19 victory on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Watt finished the game with six tackles, 3.5 sacks, six hits on the quarterback, and a forced fumble. And on that decisive 2-point conversion attempt, it was Watt who came flying off the corner and into the backfield directly at Jackson to force the quick and slightly errant throw that tight end Mark Andrews was unable to secure.

T.J. Watt is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 21-of-31 (67.7 percent) for 236 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 111.8; Chris Wormley, who had five tackles and 2.5 sacks; Najee Harris, who rushed for 71 yards and caught five passes for 36 more to finish with 107 yards from scrimmage; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who led the team with nine tackles and had an interception, his second in the last two weeks; and Diontae Johnson, who caught eight passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter
news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger to Garrett: 'He can keep the tombstone in his yard; I'll take the win.'
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks and a forced fumble all came in overtime to provide the difference in a 23-20 win
news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

His overall passer rating for the game was 120.9, and on third downs it was 147.0
news

Bush is Digest Player of the Week

He finished with six tackles plus this first-half sack of Aaron Rodgers
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 14 catches vs. the Bengals set a single-game receptions record by a RB
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Finished with 81 yards from scrimmage, including a 25-yard catch-and-run for a TD
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Two sacks, five hurries, a forced fumble were his contributions to the win
