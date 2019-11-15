Watt is Digest Player of the Week

T.J. WATT
Outside Linebacker
CLEVELAND – It was not a good night for the Steelers in what ended up being a 21-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, and as was reflected in the final score playmaking was in short supply in all three phases of their performance.
T.J. Watt finished with four tackles, including one for loss, the team's only sack, two hits on the quarterback, and a pass defensed. Watt is the _Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Javon Hargrave, who led the team with nine tackles, including two for loss; Cam Heyward, who had six tackles, including one for loss, and one hit on the quarterback; James Washington, who caught three passes for 49 yards; Jaylen Samuels, who had 45 yards from scrimmage and the only touchdown on a 3-yard reception; and Jordan Berry, who had a net average of 46.4 yards on his five punts.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium