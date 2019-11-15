Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Also considered were Javon Hargrave, who led the team with nine tackles, including two for loss; Cam Heyward, who had six tackles, including one for loss, and one hit on the quarterback; James Washington, who caught three passes for 49 yards; Jaylen Samuels, who had 45 yards from scrimmage and the only touchdown on a 3-yard reception; and Jordan Berry, who had a net average of 46.4 yards on his five punts.