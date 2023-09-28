Watt has a September to remember

Watt recorded three sacks in the Steelers home opener against the San Francisco 49ers and added a sack against the Cleveland Browns, which broke the Steelers all-time sack record, which was held by James Harrison, with 81.5 career sacks at the time.

Harrison was at Acrisure Stadium when Watt broke the record, wanting to see Watt break it in person, and shared his take on it.

"It's great," said Harrison. "That is the whole reason I came, so I could be here in person to see it. Records are meant to be broken and that was one I was happy to see go down, especially watching it here.

"It's simple. It's guys that played here wanting to see guys that are currently playing do better and greater things than what the previous group did and holding up what that Steelers' lore is."

Against the Raiders, Watt added two more sacks for his second multiple sack game of the season.

"T.J., you can't think of another guy that impacts the game more," said Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans, whose team has to try and find a way to contain Watt this week. "He is probably the most impactful defensive player in the league right now. Leading the league in sacks and pressures.

"When you have one guy who can pressure and disrupt the quarterback, it just changes the entire scheme of things defensively. You don't have to blitz as much because you have a guy like T.J. Watt."