 Skip to main content
Advertising

draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

WATCH: 2024 Steelers Draft Wrap Up Show

Apr 28, 2024 at 01:00 PM

Related Content

news

Steelers agree to terms with five undrafted free agents

The Steelers agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers allowed the draft to come to them

Team stuck to its board and selected best players, regardless of position
news

Steelers select Mason McCormick in fourth round

The Steelers selected South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Logan Lee in the sixth round

The Steelers selected Iowa defensive end Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Steelers select Ryan Watts in the sixth round

The Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

news

Sixth-round cornerback brings size and versatility

Ryan Watts of Texas plays multiple roles and has a good time doing so
news

How he fits: Ryan Watts

With 195th pick in the draft, the Steelers take a versatile defensive back
news

How he fits: Logan Lee

Steelers add an athletic defensive end with the 178th pick in the draft
news

Sixth-round defensive end is long, lean and athletic

Iowa's Logan Lee is mature beyond his years and potentially ascending
news

Fourth-round guard oozes experience 

Mason McCormick was a captain and a fixture at South Dakota State
news

How they fit: Mason McCormick

Steelers add experienced guard with 119th pick in the draft
Advertising