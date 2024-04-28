WATCH: 2024 Steelers Draft Wrap Up Show

Apr 28, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Steelers agree to terms with five undrafted free agents
The Steelers agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft
Steelers allowed the draft to come to them
Team stuck to its board and selected best players, regardless of position
Steelers select Mason McCormick in fourth round
The Steelers selected South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Steelers select Logan Lee in the sixth round
The Steelers selected Iowa defensive end Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Steelers select Ryan Watts in the sixth round
The Steelers selected defensive back Ryan Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Sixth-round cornerback brings size and versatility
Ryan Watts of Texas plays multiple roles and has a good time doing so
How he fits: Ryan Watts
With 195th pick in the draft, the Steelers take a versatile defensive back
Sixth-round defensive end is long, lean and athletic
Iowa's Logan Lee is mature beyond his years and potentially ascending
Fourth-round guard oozes experience
Mason McCormick was a captain and a fixture at South Dakota State