Washington is Digest Player of the Week

JAMES WASHINGTON

Wide Receiver

When the Steelers first reported to Saint Vincent College back on July 25 for the start of their training camp, one of the questions to be answered had to do with whether second-year receiver James Washington was going to step up and compensate for some of the catches, yards, and touchdowns that this year will be playing for the Oakland Raiders. Through two games of this preseason, Washington seems to be up to the task.

In the Steelers' 17-7 victory over the Chiefs tonight at Heinz Field, Washington caught four passes for 78 yards, which is good for a 19.5-yard average. And beyond the raw numbers, Washington made plays that had an impact. On the Steelers first touchdown drive, his 22-yard catch converted a third-and-11, and he added an 11-yard reception that was good for another first down. Later in the first half, Washington confirmed himself as a deep threat with a 40-yard catch.

In two preseason games, Washington now has eight receptions for 162 yards (20.3 average) and one touchdown. For his performance against the Chiefs, Washington is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.