Warren is Digest Player of the Week

Such a statement often is pure hyperbole, but on Sunday in Cleveland, simple arithmetic proves it is accurate to make the claim that Jaylen Warren was the Steelers offense during the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Warren carried 9 times for 129 yards (14.3 average) and a 74-yard touchdown, and he also caught 3 passes for 16 more yards. Those numbers meant Warren finished the game with 145 yards from scrimmage, and since the Steelers total net offense amounted to 249 yards that means Warren accounted for 58.2 percent of the total yardage and 60 percent of the points. And by posting 100-yard rushing games back-to-back – he had 101 yards on 15 carries vs. Green Bay on Nov. 12 – Warren became the first Steelers player to rush for 100 or more yards in consecutive games since James Conner in Weeks 2-3 of 2020. Warren is also the Steelers' first undrafted running back since Willie Parker to post back-to-back 100-yard games, which he did in Weeks 1-2 of 2008.