Warren in Digest Player of the Week

JAYLEN WARREN
Running Back

He earned a spot on the roster in 2022 as an undrafted rookie, and by the start of his second NFL season he was playing well enough to be splitting time with a guy who had been the team's first-round draft choice – 21st overall – in 2021. In his 25th career game, he posted his best rushing statistics with 11 carries for 88 yards, and then in his 26th NFL game he bettered that.

In Sunday's 23-19 victory over the Packers at Acrisure Stadium, the former undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State posted the first 100-yard rushing game of his career when he finished with 15 carries for 101 yards (6.7 average) and a 16-yard touchdown, and he added 2 catches for 9 more yards. Jaylen Warren is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Najee Harris, who finished with 82 yards rushing on 16 carries (5.1 average) and a 4-yard touchdown, plus 3 catches for 14 more yards; Damontae Kazee, who had 5 tackles and the game-sealing interception on the goal line; Keanu Neal, who had 8 tackles and an interception in the end zone to kill an earlier Packers drive; T.J. Watt, who finished with 8 tackles, a sack, and 2 hits on the quarterback; and Chris Boswell, who was 3-for-3 on field goals – from 42, 49, and 35 yards – to raise his season total to 17-of-18 (94.4 percent).

