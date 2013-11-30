Velasco on IR; Van Dyke Released: Two Signed

Nov 30, 2013 at 08:03 AM

The Steelers placed center Fernando Velascoon the team's Reserve/Injured List due to an achilles injury and released cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke.

The Steelers signed Velasco on September 9, 2013, when center Maurkice Pouncey was placed on the team's Reserve/Injured List. Velasco started 11 games before suffering the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' Week 13 game at Baltimore. He originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2008.

Van Dyke was signed on November 5, 2013. Earlier this season, he was placed on the team's Waived/Injured List on August 25. Van Dyke was originally drafted by the Raiders in the third round (87th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft.

To fill the roster spots, the Steelers signed offensive tackle Rashad Butlerand center Eric Olsen.

Butler (6-4, 310) has played in 50 games with four career starts. He was released by the Cleveland Browns on November 5, 2013. He spent time with the Houston Texans from 2007-11. He was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Olsen (6-3, 305) has played in 17 games with four starts. He was released by the New Orleans Saints on September 9, 2013. Olsen originally was drafted in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

