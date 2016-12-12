Variety, productivity highlight ground game

While all of that was happening, the Steelers' defense was holding the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack to 67 yards on 18 attempts.

The Bills gained 34 of their 67 rushing yards on the final two plays of the first half, a 22-yard burst by running back Mike Gillislee on second-and-21 from the Buffalo 4 with 11 seconds left prior to halftime, and a 12-yard run by Gillislee with four seconds remaining before the break.

Running back LeSean McCoy rushed for a touchdown but was held to 27 yards on 12 attempts.

"If we can do this we can have success against anybody," guard David DeCastro said. "When our defense plays like that and gives us a chance to stick with the run, we're going to be a hard team to beat."

Tomlin credited the run blocking for handling whatever the Bills threw at the Steelers schematically.

"They did a good job blocking a myriad of fronts because as the game wore on they threw a lot at us," Tomlin said.

DeCastro considered running from multiple personnel packages a necessity given how often the Steelers ran.

"They know you're running the ball, so you gotta change it up somehow," he said. "That keeps them honest. Give credit to (offensive coordinator Todd) Haley and 'Munch' (offensive line coach Mike Munchak) and all those offensive coordinator guys."