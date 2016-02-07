Two at a time

Jones had just replaced Landry Jones, who had been injured for a second time against the Cardinals.

And Jones had just thrown the second pass of his NFL career, which had been caught by wide receiver Martavis Bryant for an 8-yard touchdown that had given the Steelers a 12-10 lead.

Jones' conversion pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown was intercepted by cornerback Patrick Peterson, which forced the Steelers to settle for a two-point lead rather than assume a four-point advantage.

But it wasn't because of a lack of effort.

The Steelers opened preparations for 2015 practicing two-point plays at the outset of the first practice of Organized Team Activities in the spring and they never stopped. They put the ball at the 2-yard line and ran seven plays in an exercise they referred to as "Seven Shots."

It wasn't specifically a two-point drill, Tomlin said, but instead a method of honing offensive and defensive skills in the type of short-yardage and goal-line plays that often loom as critical.

Nor was it a response, Tomlin maintained, to the NFL rule that moved the line of scrimmage for traditional PATs back to the 15, which was designed to make extra-point attempts less predictable and perhaps to persuade teams to go for two more often.

But the Steelers nonetheless embraced the two-point possibilities.

They even went for two with a 15-0 lead in the latter stages of the third quarter of their playoff opener on Jan. 9 at Cincinnati. Roethlisberger's pass to Wheaton wound up falling incomplete.

A traditional kick would have forced the Bengals to score a pair of TDs and a pair of two-point conversions to tie the game at 16-16.

But a successful two-point play would have made it a three-score game with a little more than a quarter to play.