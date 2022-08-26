Turning the tables to help a teammate

Norwood didn't look at helping Wallace as doing anything over and above, just simply helping a teammate and friend, just like others helped him last year when he was a rookie.

"I just felt like the help I got from the older guys last year, I want to do the same," said Norwood. "Coming in as a rookie, things were new. Just trying to adjust to all different aspects, even outside of football. A big shoutout to those guys who helped me, Cam (Sutton), Minkah (Fitzpatrick), Terrell (Edmunds), Joe (Haden). They took me under their wing and helped me out.

"We get anybody in here, vet, young, anybody, I just try to help out any way possible because I know I had that same help last year."

While he is very matter of fact about it, it truly isn't often a player that young serves in that role period, let alone for someone with far more experience than them. But the relationship the two developed made it natural.

"It's his second year and he acts like he is in year five already, which is dope," said Wallace. "You don't get a lot of guys like that when they first come into the league. I watched him last year and the plays he made. He is a big part of this defense and special teams. Having somebody like that in your corner, helping you and showing you simple things like what workouts we are doing today, different terminology in the weight room, it's all good for me."

It could have been tough for Wallace to accept the help from a player with less experience than him, but the relationship the two developed, and the character they both possess, made it a natural fit.

"Levi is a great guy," said Norwood. "He is a great football player, even better person. Great character. High IQ guy. He is a vet himself and for him to ask me for help, ask me for things, it says a lot about him. He is not filled with an ego, or too proud. He is looking to come in and get better. That describes our room as a whole. We have great vets. Guys who have been playing in the league, four, five plus years. We don't have a lot of ego in the room and that helps us grow together.