Turning the tables to help a teammate

Aug 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

It's not unusual to hear young players talk about veterans taking them under their wing, helping them adjust to the NFL, teaching them the ropes and guiding them through a transition to a new team.

But for Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace, who is entering his fifth season, the tables have been turned.

Wallace signed with the Steelers in the offseason as a restricted free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He started all 52 career games he has played in, registering 219 tackles, 30 passes defensed, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

As he has adapted to his new team, it's second-year safety Tre Norwood, who has played in only 17 career games with just three starts, who has taken Wallace under his wing, helping him adapt to the Steelers and assisting him with his adjustment to the defense from the time he arrived for OTAs back in the spring.

"Having Tre Norwood, he is one of my closest friends on the team," said Wallace. "He kind of took me under his wing. He is a second-year player, but he really taught me the ropes, especially in that dime package.

"He is one of the easiest people to talk to. Really respectful young man. It's been cool. He is a pro through and through. Very mature on and off the field. It's easy to have a conversation with him, ask him about the defense.

"There is no ego. He wants all his boys to do well. And he makes all kinds of plays for us on defense as well. Just having a guy like that, easy to talk to, it's beneficial for me."

Norwood didn't look at helping Wallace as doing anything over and above, just simply helping a teammate and friend, just like others helped him last year when he was a rookie.

"I just felt like the help I got from the older guys last year, I want to do the same," said Norwood. "Coming in as a rookie, things were new. Just trying to adjust to all different aspects, even outside of football. A big shoutout to those guys who helped me, Cam (Sutton), Minkah (Fitzpatrick), Terrell (Edmunds), Joe (Haden). They took me under their wing and helped me out.

"We get anybody in here, vet, young, anybody, I just try to help out any way possible because I know I had that same help last year."

While he is very matter of fact about it, it truly isn't often a player that young serves in that role period, let alone for someone with far more experience than them. But the relationship the two developed made it natural.

"It's his second year and he acts like he is in year five already, which is dope," said Wallace. "You don't get a lot of guys like that when they first come into the league. I watched him last year and the plays he made. He is a big part of this defense and special teams. Having somebody like that in your corner, helping you and showing you simple things like what workouts we are doing today, different terminology in the weight room, it's all good for me."

It could have been tough for Wallace to accept the help from a player with less experience than him, but the relationship the two developed, and the character they both possess, made it a natural fit.

"Levi is a great guy," said Norwood. "He is a great football player, even better person. Great character. High IQ guy. He is a vet himself and for him to ask me for help, ask me for things, it says a lot about him. He is not filled with an ego, or too proud. He is looking to come in and get better. That describes our room as a whole. We have great vets. Guys who have been playing in the league, four, five plus years. We don't have a lot of ego in the room and that helps us grow together.

"It feels good to know I can help. I am still fresh in. I am still learning new things every day about this league, about the professional game. Just being able to help him means a lot. It makes you feel good that somebody wants to ask you for help and allow you to help him."

Tune in: Steelers Nation, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch your Steelers live and on the go! Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Making up for lost time

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. assimilating quickly since joining the Steelers

news

Not what they wanted to see

Offensive line responds to being put 'up on the board' by Mike Tomlin

news

Williamson's Look Around The League: NFC West

SNR Drive Co-host Matt Williamson takes a look at some of the key storylines division by division

news

Offensive line in transition again

New players, new coach, new approach will be on display in Latrobe

news

Williamson's Look Around The League: NFC South

SNR Drive Co-host Matt Williamson takes a look at some of the key storylines division by division

news

Austin has grit and grind

Calvin Austin III is bringing his 'Memphis kid' approach to Pittsburgh

news

Sizing up Najee, QBs and special teams

Spring sessions revealing on a number of levels in advance of camp

news

Williamson's Look Around The League: NFC North

SNR Drive Co-host Matt Williamson takes a look at some of the key storylines division by division

news

Williamson's Look Around The League: NFC East

SNR Drive Co-host Matt Williamson takes a look at some of the key storylines division by division

news

Ganging up against the run

Steelers anticipating improved play up front for a number of reasons

news

Making a name for himself

Connor Heyward is stepping into his own with the Steelers

Advertising