Player of the Week

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

Aug 28, 2022 at 08:12 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MITCH TRUBISKY
Quarterback

Throughout this entire process, the three quarterbacks vying to follow Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starter have taken turns being the best during a particular day of practice, or even within a particular drill during a particular practice. That continued into the preseason, where Kenny Pickett shined in the preseason opener vs. Seattle; Mason Rudolph had the best outing in Jacksonville; and it was Mitch Trubisky on Sunday vs. the Lions.

Through it all, the Steelers finished 3-0 during the preseason, and the catalyst for the 19-9 victory over Detroit at Acrisure Stadium was Trubisky, who completed 15-of-19 (78.9 percent) for 160 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 119.3. Trubisky also was the quarterback when the Steelers scored 16 of the 19 points they managed in the preseason finale, and for that performance he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had four tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed in one half; Cam Heyward, who had two tackles and two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage; Delontae Scott, who had two tackles, both for loss, and a sack; and Pressley Harvin III, who had a 47.5 gross average on his four punts, a 46.3 net average, and two punts inside the 20-yard line.

