Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

Throughout this entire process, the three quarterbacks vying to follow Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starter have taken turns being the best during a particular day of practice, or even within a particular drill during a particular practice. That continued into the preseason, where Kenny Pickett shined in the preseason opener vs. Seattle; Mason Rudolph had the best outing in Jacksonville; and it was Mitch Trubisky on Sunday vs. the Lions.