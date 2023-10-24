youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Travelpiece named Steelers Coach of the Week

Oct 24, 2023 at 09:15 AM
COTW_WEEK8

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 8

Luke Travelpiece*, Sout Side Area High School*

Week 8 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Luke Travelpiece from the South Side Area Rams after defeating the defending WPIAL champions Union Area, 49-15, in a conference matchup in Class 1A. The Rams recovered two pooch kicks which were converted into a quick 14-0 start in the first half. The win clinches a Big 7 Conference championship, it's first since 1999. This is the first Steelers Coach of the Week honors for Coach Travelpiece.

Related Content

news

Kasperowicz named Steelers Coach of the Week

Mars High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Week

Pine-Richland High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Garry named Steelers Coach of the Week

Fort Cherry High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Getsy named Steelers Coach of the Week

Franklin Regional High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Linn named Steelers Coach of the Week

Moon Area High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Cerro named Steelers Coach of the Week

Montour High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Rowse named Steelers Coach of the Week

Beaver Area High School head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Creating dreams for youth football players

The Steelers continue to build on their youth football program, giving kids the opportunity to reach for their dreams
news

Steelers continue support of youth football

The Steelers are partnering with USA Football to assist with Youth Coach Certification
news

Supporting one of their own

A local Girls Flag Football team goes pink to support their coach and others
news

Paying it forward

The kindness Cameron Heyward showed to the Girls Flag Football League in Pittsburgh was paid forward
Advertising