Travelpiece named Steelers Coach of the Week

Week 8 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Luke Travelpiece from the South Side Area Rams after defeating the defending WPIAL champions Union Area, 49-15, in a conference matchup in Class 1A. The Rams recovered two pooch kicks which were converted into a quick 14-0 start in the first half. The win clinches a Big 7 Conference championship, it's first since 1999. This is the first Steelers Coach of the Week honors for Coach Travelpiece.