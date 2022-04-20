Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

The Steelers will return to their summer home this year when Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, is held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

"We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home."

The team first practiced at Saint Vincent College in 1966 and went on to practice there for 54 straight years until camp was moved to Heinz Field in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, has been an opportunity for generations of fans to enjoy practice and other fun activities on the Saint Vincent College campus, and that will once again be the case this summer.