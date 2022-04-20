training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

Apr 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will return to their summer home this year when Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, is held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

"We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home."

The team first practiced at Saint Vincent College in 1966 and went on to practice there for 54 straight years until camp was moved to Heinz Field in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, has been an opportunity for generations of fans to enjoy practice and other fun activities on the Saint Vincent College campus, and that will once again be the case this summer.

The dates and complete schedule for training camp haven't been set yet, but will be available on Steelers.com as soon as they are finalized after the 2022 preseason and regular season schedules are released.

Related Content

news

Steelers Blog: Recap

Follow the blog for all of the latest news and notes

news

Camp Blog: Week 6 recap

Follow the blog throughout training camp for all of the latest news and notes

news

Camp Blog: Week 5 recap

Follow the blog throughout training camp for all of the latest news and notes

news

Practice Report: August 19

Ben Roethlisberger ready to deliver what's required in new offense

news

Practice Report: August 18

Cam Sutton joins nickel-cornerback picture in practice as well as theory

news

Practice Report: August 17

Steelers work to get familiar with the Lions in advance of Saturday night

news

Practice Report: August 15

New linebacker Joe Schobert put right to work in initial Steelers practice

news

Practice Report: August 14

Defense gets the job done in multiple two-minute drills, 'Seven Shots'

news

Practice Report: August 10

Mike Tomlin's plans for Melvin Ingram III delayed by weather intervention

news

Camp Blog: Week 4 recap

Follow the blog throughout training camp for all of the latest news and notes

news

Practice Report: August 9

Najee Harris-Melvin Ingram confrontation highlights lackluster day

Advertising